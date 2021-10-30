Floodwaters Fill Hospital Parking Lot in Crisfield, Maryland

Floodwaters encroached upon a hospital in Crisfield, Maryland, on Friday, October 29, amid reports of severe thunderstorms in the region.

This footage filmed by Joshua Griffin shows a flooded parking lot at the hospital.

According to local media, over a dozen employees at the hospital were helped by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Crisfield Police during the flooding.

The “highest tides in 10-20 years” were forecast to impact the shores of the tidal Potomac and Chesapeake Bay, according to the NWS. Credit: Joshua Griffin via Storyful