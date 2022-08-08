Floodwater Washes Trash Cans Down Denver Streets

Torrential rain inundated Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, August 7, with up to 2.5 inches (63.5 mm) falling during the evening, the National Weather Service said.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management announced highway closures due to severe flooding.

Video posted by @bendytendy73, which they said was taken on Sunday in Denver, shows trash cans floating in floodwater flowing in the street. The user joked “it was nice seeing the Rockies front office passing by my house during the storm today,” poking fun at the Colorado baseball team. Credit: @bendytendy73 via Storyful