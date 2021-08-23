Floodwater From Tropical Storm Henri Gushes Through Helmetta

Heavy flooding hit Helmetta, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 22, as the then-Tropical Storm Henri brought a band of heavy rain to New England and its surrounding areas.

The flash flood warning across parts of northern New Jersey remained in effect until 11:45 pm on Sunday, and has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

This footage, posted by Lori LeBuis on August 22, shows floodwater gushing through the streets of Helmetta in the aftermath of the downpour. Credit: Lori LeBuis via Storyful