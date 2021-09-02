Floodwater Pours Down Stairs in New York Apartment Building

At least nine people were reported to have died in New York and New Jersey amid severe flooding brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida overnight on September 1-2.

One New York woman watched floodwater pouring down a flight of stairs in her apartment building, video here shows.

Public transit was disrupted across the New York City area, with rivers of floodwater seen pouring down streets and onto subway tracks, while thousands of homes experienced power outages. The severe flooding prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to issue a state of emergency for the city.

Among those killed was a two-year-old boy, local media said. Credit: @FurmetalAlchemy via Storyful