Floodwater Pools in Arkansas Apartment During Severe Thunderstorm

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee as thunderstorms moved through the southern United States on Tuesday, January 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Videos posted by Kesha Iliveitforme Edwards on Tuesday shows inches of water in an apartment in flooded West Memphis, Arkansas.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for the area until mid-morning on Tuesday. Credit: Kesha Iliveitforme Edwards via Storyful