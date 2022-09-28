Floodwater Fills Residential Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Wallops Southwestern Florida

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, hit Florida on Wednesday, September 28, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The maximum sustained winds in the storm were estimated at 150 mph (240 km/h), according to the NHC.

The National Weather Service warned people to shelter in place as the storm was “life-threatening.”

Video posted by Lance Charen shows floodwater inundating roadways and houses in Bonita Springs. Charen said that he was “the only house in the neighborhood not flooded out yet.” Credit: Lance Charen via Storyful