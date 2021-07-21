Floods Spark Huge Factory Explosion Amid Severe Rain Alert in China

No casualties were reported after an explosion occurred in an aluminum alloy plant caused by floodwater on July 20 in Dengfeng City, Henan Province, according to to officials.

The plant of Dengfeng Power Group Aluminum Alloy Company had been evacuated about two hours before the exposition, when a nearby rising river poured into the factory area.

Later, the floodwater washed into an alloy tank with a high-temperature solution and caused the explosion, according to an official article posted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Dengfeng City Committee.

In this video, a local resident filmed the moment when massive fireballs exploded from the factory in the distance and turned the sky orange.

The local weather bureau had issued a red alert for heavy rain on July 19 and recorded rainfall totals in excess of 100 mm. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful