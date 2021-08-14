Floods devastate Turkey as death toll climbs

Dozens of volunteers and rescue workers in northern Turkey created a human chain on Friday to deliver aid to flood victims.

This week's devastating floods have left at least 31 people dead and brought chaos to Turkey's Black Sea region.

The worst hit area has been Kastamonu, where torrents of water swept away dozens of cars, heaped debris along streets, and destroyed buildings.

Bridges collapsed forcing roads to close and nearly 180 villages were still without electricity on Friday evening.

More than 1,800 people have had to be evacuated, some with the help of helicopters and boats.

Emergency crews rescued a cow on Friday that had been stranded in flood waters for two days.

With many people still missing, the death toll from the floods is expected to rise.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited a mosque in the area on Friday and declared three regions a disaster zone.

These are among the worst floods Turkey has ever experienced but opposition politicians say the situation has been exacerbated by the amount of construction on the river banks in recent years.

The country is still only recovering from another natural disaster with huge wildfires sweeping through areas of the south earlier this month.

Those fires - which are now under control - forced thousands of locals and tourists to flee Marmaris and surrounding areas.

Before and after footage shows the amount of damage done to thousands of hectares of forest area.

This week a UN report warned of more extreme weather events because of human induced global warming.