Floods and damage after Greece's Storm Daniel

STORY: In Athens, dramatic video showed what could be a water pipe or the sewers bursting in a flooded street as one car struggled to drive through the water.

At least three people died in the country and four were missing on Wednesday after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece, the fire brigade said.

Greece said the weather was the most extreme, in terms of rainfall, since records have been kept. Some 158 vehicles and hundreds of emergency crews have been operating in other areas hit by downpours across Greece to help people at risk or with health issues, according to the government.