Flooding Spotted in Gulf Shores as Hurricane Sally Brings Wind and Rain

Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain and choppy seas to the Alabama shore on September 15, as the National Weather Service warned of “historic, life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast.”

According to reports, the Category 1 storm was approaching the Alabama coast “at a crawl,” and as of 4 pm CDT Tuesday, the hurricane was located about 85 miles south of Mobile and headed north at 2 mph.

As of approximately 8 pm on Tuesday news reports said roads and bridges in Baldwin County, which includes the city of Gulf Shores, were being closed by local authorities.

Footage taken from Gulf Shores, Alabama, shows rain, wind and minor flooding. Credit: @thebeachcartel via Storyful