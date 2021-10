Flooding was seen in Littlehampton, England, footage posted to Facebook on October 20 showed, as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning amid heavy rain.

ITV News reported that floodwaters had entered homes and businesses.

Upper Crust Littlehampton, a local sandwich shop, shared a photo of water outside their store, saying: “Devastated to say we’ve been flooded out again.” Credit: Sapphire Dibb via Storyful