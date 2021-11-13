Flooding in Regional New South Wales Amid Heavy Rain

The Macquarie and Bell Rivers in regional New South Wales in Australia overflowed on the morning of November 13, after days of heavy rain.

This footage, uploaded by the Dubbo Regional Council on Facebook, shows roads in Wellington and Dubbo inundated by flood waters.

According to local news reports, the State Emergency Service said it had responded to more than 280 calls for help and around 12 flood rescues over the past few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for the Macquarie and Bell Rivers, with a possibility of minor flooding continuing through Saturday afternoon. Credit: Dubbo Regional Council via Storyful