Flooding Prompts Evacuation Orders in Parts of Melbourne

Evacuation orders and flood warnings were issued for parts of Melbourne, Australia, on October 14, after heavy rain brought intense flooding to the city.

This footage by Erica Neill shows the Maribyrnong River overflowing and flooding the surrounding residential areas.

The Victorian State Emergency Service issued an emergency warning for the Maribyrnong River on Friday, urging locals to “evacuate immediately”.

A flood warning was issued for the river by the Bureau of Meteorology, adding that the catchment recorded rainfall averaging about 45 mm (1.7 inches) since 9 am Thursday.

According to local news reports citing authorities around 500 homes in Victoria have been flooded and another 500 have been isolated by floodwaters, as of Friday afternoon. Credit: Erica Neill via Storyful