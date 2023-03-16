Flooding Persists in California's Kern County After Heavy Rains

Flooding continued to impact Kern County in southern California on Thursday, March 16, after a string of storms brought heavy rains to the region, officials said.

This aerial footage released by Kern County Fire shows flooded parts of the Kern River Valley.

“Multiple roads are closed as a result of rock or mudslides with crews on scene working to reopen them as quickly as possible,” said Kern County Fire.

More rain was expected in the county in coming days, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Kern County Fire via Storyful