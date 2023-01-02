Flooding Over New Year's Weekend Prompts Road Closures in Northern California

Heavy rainfall over New Year’s weekend brought flooding to parts of northern California, prompting road closures across multiple counties.

Footage released by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on New Year’s Eve shows floodwaters over a Highway 101 offramp in Loleta in Humboldt County.

Just south of Loleta, Caltrans closed another highway at a river crossing in Fernbridge after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Humboldt County on January 1. Credit: California Department of Transportation via Storyful