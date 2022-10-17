Flooding in Nigeria Kills More Than 600 People

More than 600 people have died and over one million were displaced as a result of flooding in Nigeria by October 16, the country’s Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said.

Umar Farouq said that more than 2,504,000 people have been affected by the floods, with over 203,000 houses damaged and 332,000 hectares (820,390 acres) damaged.

Umar Farouq called for the evacuation of residents in the states of Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa, as these states are at risk of flooding up until November.

This footage from Twitter user @kapitalkay shows severe flooding on the route from Bayelsa to Port Harcourt. Credit: @kapitalkay via Storyful