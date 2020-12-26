Flooding near Quebec City forces hundreds out of homes
Heavy rainfall and rising water levels forced more than 200 people to leave their homes near Quebec City on Friday.
Heavy rainfall and rising water levels forced more than 200 people to leave their homes near Quebec City on Friday.
Winners at two of the last three tournaments, Canada has the opportunity to establish a more modernized version of a U20 dynasty with a triumph on home ice at the world juniors.
James Harden will return for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jordan was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
Greg Norman posted pictures from a hospital bed announcing he has COVID-19.
From Peter Forsberg to Jordan Eberle, here are the 12 single-best performances in the history of the world junior championship.
The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.
This is not how this season was supposed to go in Golden State.
Barring a major upset, the Kansas City Chiefs should return to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. But there are a few teams who could give the Chiefs a run for their money.
It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury and did not return.Chase Daniel entered the game and his first possession ended with a sack with the Bucs leading 13-0 on Saturday. Stafford was 2 of 3 for 17 yards and was sacked on his only drive.The banged-up Stafford started the game after being listed as questionable with rib and right thumb injuries. Detroit’s third-string quarterback is David Blough, who was an undrafted rookie last season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns delayed their flight to the New York area for Sunday’s game against the Jets to conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive for COVID-19.The team issued a statement Saturday announcing the positive test and said it has closed its facility for tracing. The Browns had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players have been told to stay home until the tracing is finished. The player who tested positive was not immediately identified.The Browns (10-4) are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002 and can potentially clinch a berth with a win over the Jets (1-13).Also, the team has not yet said if rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills will play. Wills, the No. 10 overall draft pick from Alabama, was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday after having close contact with a person outside the team.As long as he doesn't test positive, Wills could be activated before the team leaves for its game.Wills is an important part of an offensive line that's taken some hits lately.Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second game in a row Sunday with a sprained ankle and the Browns lost versatile lineman Chris Hubbard for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over the Giants. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first career start in Teller's spot.Like numerous NFL teams, the Browns have been dealing with positive cases for most of the season. Defensive star Myles Garrett missed two games after contracting the virus. He said last week he was still struggling with lingering effects from the illness and continued to undergo breathing treatments.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
LONDON — Arsenal finally lifted the gloom surrounding the club and beat Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, with the Gunners winning their first Premier League match in nearly two months.A calmly taken penalty from Alexandre Lacazette, a sensational free kick from Granit Xhaka and a bizarre goal from Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal all three points at Emirates Stadium.But it was a nervy finish for the hosts as Chelsea got a consolation goal from Tammy Abraham in the 85th minute after initially being flagged for offside. The visitors were then awarded a penalty a few minutes later, but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Jorginho's shot in injury time.Arsenal climbed up to 14th place with 17 points after the team’s worst start to a season in decades. The victory at Emirates Stadium, which was empty because of coronavirus restrictions, relieved pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.It was Arsenal’s first league win since Nov. 1 against Manchester United. Prior to the victory against Chelsea, Arsenal was winless in its last seven league matches with five defeats and two draws.Chelsea, on the other hand, didn’t seem to turn up for the majority of the match, even though the club could have moved up to second in the league with a win. As it stands, the Blues moved down to sixth with 25 points.Arsenal started brightly and within 40 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli was unmarked in the penalty area but scuffed his shot. It was a sign of things to come.As halftime approached, Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney ran past Reece James in the penalty area and went over. Television replays showed that James clipped the back of Tierney’s left foot, with the Arsenal defender appearing to go to ground easily.But VAR confirmed that it was a foul, and Lacazette stepped up, ran up to the ball, stopped for a moment and then sent goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way in the 34th.Lacazette, who is Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season with six, celebrated by wiping his brow in relief and grinning from ear to ear.Just before halftime, Saka was chopped down by N’Golo Kante for a free kick. Xhaka, just back from a three-match ban for violent conduct, hovered over the ball before sending a stunning, curling free kick over the Chelsea wall with his left foot and into the top corner in the 44th.Chelsea tried to gain a foothold at the start of the second half after making a double substitution, but it was short-lived.Saka found his way down the right and only he will know whether he meant it as a shot or a cross. But the ball confused Mendy and sailed over his head to bang in off the inside of the post in the 56th.Chelsea showed spirit at the end, but it was too little, too late.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsFrank Griffiths, The Associated Press
Former France coach Raymond Domenech is taking charge of Nantes, the struggling French club said Saturday.Domenech has been given a contract as Nantes first-team coach until the end of the season. The club is languishing in 16th place in the top tier and enters the winter break without a win in eight games.It is 27 years since Domenech last coached at club level, with Lyon.Domenech’s tenure as France coach ended in humiliation at the World Cup in South Africa 10 years ago. The entire playing squad went on a training ground strike in the small town of Knysna in protest, after striker Nicolas Anelka was sent home for having insulted Domenech during his halftime team talk against Mexico.Standing in a field surrounded by cameras and photographers, Domenech’s embarrassment was complete as he read out a statement written by the players as to why they were sitting on the team bus and not training.Government officials and fans back home poured scorn on the side, as France went out at the group stage without winning a game and scoring only one late consolation goal in a defeat to host South Africa.After that game, Domenech pointedly refused to shake the hand of South Africa’s Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira.Four years earlier, Domenech’s France side reached the 2006 World Cup final in Germany, only to lose a dramatic penalty shootout to Italy after star playmaker Zinedine Zidane was sent off in extra time for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest. Both had scored in a 1-1 draw.Despite France’s group-stage elimination from the European Championship in 2008, Domenech’s contract was extended.Feared as a rugged and uncompromising defender during his playing career, the 68-year-old Domenech began his coaching career with Mulhouse. He took charge of Lyon in 1988 when it was in the second division and instantly got it promoted to the top flight as champions.His Lyon coaching career ended five years later.Domenech, whose wife Estelle Denis is a sports television presenter, has worked as a consultant in recent years, notably appearing regularly on sports daily L’Equipe’s TV channel. He has also held a role as president of France’s national union of soccer coaches since 2016.Nantes has won eight French titles, but it has not been competitive for many years. Former coach Christian Gourcuff — whose son, midfielder Yoann Gourcuff, played at the 2010 World Cup under Domenech — was fired earlier this month.Nantes resumes its relegation fight when it hosts fourth-place Rennes on Jan. 6.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland's starting lineup Saturday night against the Pistons after missing the season opener with a calf injury.Love had been sidelined since the team's first exhibition game against Indiana on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. Love said his leg was swollen from his knee to his Achilles tendon.He wanted to play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte, but the team decided that two more days of rest would be beneficial.The 32-year-old, five-time All-Star forward said he “feels great” but knows he may struggle with his conditioning early on.Cleveland's first road game will also mark centre Andre Drummond's return to Detroit. He was traded to the Cavaliers in February after seven seasons with the Pistons. He made two All-Star teams while with Detroit.Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Cavs' opening-night win over the Hornets.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Detroit Lions centre Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jamie Collins are inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on Saturday. Ragnow has a throat injury and Collins a neck injury.Cornerback Carlton Davis is inactive for the Bucs, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs. Davis was doubtful on the injury report with a groin injury.The Lions previously ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played in nearly two months because of a hip injury, and starting offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby because of an ankle injury.___TAMPA BAY AT DETROITBucs: CB Carlton Davis, DL Khalil Davis, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Justin Watson, TE Antony AuclairLions: WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jamie Collins, OL Tyrell Crosby, C Frank Ragnow, OL Logan Stenberg, S Jayron Kearse, DL Frank Herron___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa belied the sending-off of Tyrone Mings to beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with striker Ollie Watkins playing a part in all of the goals.Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.Villa was leading 1-0 at that point, with Bertrand Traore scoring from a rebound in the fifth minute after Watkins had a shot saved.Instead of sitting back and protecting its lead, Villa kept pushing forward in the second half and Kortney Hause made it 2-0 in the 66th by nodding the ball over the line from close range after Watkins had headed against the crossbar.Anwar El Ghazi completed victory with a brilliant third in the 76th, smashing home an angled shot off the post after being teed up by the selfless Watkins.It was another heavy loss for Palace, which was thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend.Villa climbed to sixth place and has played a game fewer than most teams.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
King transferred from Houston after the 2019 season and will stay for a second season with the Hurricanes.
Bryony Frost became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase, after riding Frodon to victory at Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury, England on Saturday. Both rider and horse delivered a masterful front-running performance at odds of 20-1, to give English racehorse trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 12th victory. Frost — one of Nicholls' four runners — dictated the pace of the three-mile jumps race at Kempton after going out in front early and jumped excellently throughout. Clan Des Obeaux, another horse trained by Nicholls, was going for a third straight victory in the race and moved to challenge Frodon with two fences left. Strong finish But Frodon finished strongly and reached the finishing post about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently, a 12-1 shot. Clan Des Obeaux was third. "I wasn't expecting that," said Nicholls, who has won half of the last 24 editions of the King George. "I just said to Bryony, `Go as quick as you can and keep galloping."' Kauto Star and Silviniaco Conti are among the other Nicholls-trained greats to have won the King George. There were no spectators present at Kempton because of the coronavirus pandemic for a race which usually attracts about 20,000 fans.
Three NFL coaching jobs already are open, and another three or four soon could be. While it happens every year, coaching searches are different depending on the team seeking a new guy to take charge.Some clubs seek a veteran pro coach, like Washington and Dallas did after last season with Mike McCarthy and Ron Rivera. Others look to rising assistants and co-ordinators — the Giants' Joe Judge and the Browns' Kevin Stefanski fit there.Or NFL teams turn to the college ranks, which Carolina did for Matt Rhule, who was coveted by several other franchises, too.The league hopes more minority coaches get a shot at the openings in Houston and Atlanta, where coincidentally, African Americans Romeo Crennel and Raheem Morris currently are the interim coaches. It even has expanded the Rooney Rule designed to provide more opportunities for minority candidates for coaching, general manager and other executive positions.Most important, of course, is finding the right fit.“The biggest thing is can you get everyone on board with how you want to do things, or do you have to fit into how they do things,” Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy says. "The biggest issue in Dallas, for example, there is a culture there you might not be able to change a lot about it because it is already set. Think back to Oakland when Al Davis was alive. He mostly didn’t hire people from outside, and when he did, with Mike Shanahan it didn't go well. When he hired Jon Gruden, it didn't go well at first.“So those are talks you have to have as a head coach going in.”Talks already have begun for the Texans, Falcons and Lions. Soon, we can expect the Jets to be done with Adam Gase and the Jaguars to release Doug Marrone. Two AFC West openings are possible if the Chargers part with Anthony Lynn and the Broncos dismiss Vic Fangio.Then there can be the surprises, with a coach stepping aside unexpectedly. Might Andy Reid look to retire should the Chiefs, right now the NFL's best team, repeat as Super Bowl champions? Does Bill Belichick not relish the rebuilding job ahead in New England now that the Patriots are also-rans with Tom Brady in Tampa?As we close in on the conclusion of a pandemic-impacted 2020 season, here's a look at the three teams on the coaching carousel, and the two most likely to jump aboard in early January.HOUSTONOne of the most disappointing teams this season, the Texans fired Bill O'Brien, by far their most successful coach, after an 0-4 start. O'Brien was sent packing as much for his failures as a general manager — who didn't think the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona would backfire for Houston? — as his coaching struggles.The Texans have superb Deshaun Watson at quarterback. He doesn't have nearly enough help, though, and the merry-go-round of roster changes hasn't helped. Despite having J.J. Watt healthy and playing pretty well, the defence is a mess.Houston's best route could be a defence-minded head coach who hires an imaginative offensive co-ordinator.ATLANTAThere's loads of talent on offence, though signing Todd Gurley has not worked out well. Matt Ryan remains a solid quarterback and Calvin Ridley has emerged as a top receiver. But the O-line has been spotty (to be kind).Another team with defensive issues, the Falcons need a major upgrade in the secondary and the pass rush. Morris has done a good job in getting things upright, though Atlanta is very fragile in close games.Like in Houston, a defence-oriented head coach such as San Francisco's Robert Saleh makes sense. But so did Dan Quinn, and the Falcons fell apart after their Super Bowl collapse.DETROITYou have to feel for Matthew Stafford, a real trouper who has been undone by mismanagement as much as poor coaching. Whether he is still in Detroit in 2021 or elsewhere, the Lions would be wise to find someone with NFL head coaching experience.Of course, that's what they had in Jim Caldwell, who went 36-30 in four seasons. Matt Patricia was 13-29-1 before being canned last month.JACKSONVILLEDon't laugh, but this is an attractive job. Yes, the Jaguars have hit rock bottom under the direction of Tom Coughlin (fired last December), Dave Caldwell and Marrone. They likely will have the No. 1 overall draft choice — Hello, Trevor Lawrence — and have tons of salary-cap room. There's a nice base of young players.The Jags could go in several directions for a coach, and seeing them turn to a top college guy like Rhule would not be a surprise. But such top pro offensive assistants as Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy, Seattle's Brian Schottenheimer and Buffalo's Brian Daboll would make sense.NEW YORK JETSGase's two-year stint began with a 7-9 season in which the Jets and QB Sam Darnold made late strides. Then 2020 became a debacle in which the team has looked rudderless, Darnold has stagnated or regressed — it's difficult to tell given all his injuries — and the talent base has shrunk significantly. Even the Jags seem to have a stronger roster.The Jets would be wise to turn to a former NFL head coach with a pedigree; no, we didn't say Jim Harbaugh, who likely is not abandoning Michigan. They need a QB guru, too, and someone who can handle the, uh, complications that come with working for this organization.And, thanks to actually winning a game, Lawrence almost certainly is not on the way.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
LEICESTER, England — Leicester came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and keep hold of second place in the Premier League on Saturday.Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending United to its seventh straight away win when he scored in the 79th minute, moving onto 10 goals in his first full season in the league.If the visitors had held on, they would have jumped above Leicester into second, but Jamie Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that was drifting off target before deflecting into the net off the outstretched leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe in the 85th.“Disappointed we didn’t win today," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off.”Solskjaer was likely referring to Marcus Rashford, who squandered two clear-cut chances either side of his 23rd-minute opener at King Power Stadium.Fernandes set that goal up by stretching out to flick the ball to Rashford, who slotted home a low finish. But the Portugal playmaker was at fault for Leicester’s first equalizer by giving up possession sloppily in his own half, leading to Harvey Barnes firing home a left-footed shot from outside the area.“Marcus Rashford had a chance early on," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, "but I thought over the first half we were the better team. Bit of luck went against us and Vardy does what he does, he’s a top-class finisher.“I thought it was the least we deserved.”Leicester is three points behind Liverpool, which hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. United is a point behind Leicester in third.United defender Victor Lindelof came off with a recurrence of a back injury midway through the second half.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press