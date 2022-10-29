Flooding Makes Road Impassable as Tropical Storm Moves Toward Philippines Capital

Flooding from Tropical Storm Nalgae made a main road completely impassable in the province of Antique, Philippines, where at least four people were reported killed, according to the Manila Bulletin.

Footage by Reymond Duazo Nabalan shows part of a road in the Panlagangan area of Sibalom completely submerged by raging floodwater, in footage posted on Saturday, October 29.

The video was taken as the country’s capital, Manila, braced for impact as the storm moved north.

The storm made landfall in the early hours of Saturday. At least 45 people have been killed, local media reported, citing officials. Credit: Reymond Duazo Nabalan via Storyful