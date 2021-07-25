New Flooding Leaves Trail of Destruction in Dinant, Belgium

Heavy rainfall in Belgium’s Walloon Region on July 24 caused flooding along the River Meuse and left a trail of destruction in the city of Dinant, captured by stunned local residents.

Local officials reported damage in several parts of the city. About thirty cars were dragged along by the water and Dinant train station flooded. Several streets were closed and the fire brigade received many calls, mainly for flooded basements.

This footage, taken in Dinant on Saturday, shows flooding near the River Meuse and along streets in the city. Credit: SimonLaeticia Gailliez via Storyful