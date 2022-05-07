Flooding Inundates Residential Areas in West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties on Friday, May 6, after heavy rainfall led to “significant” flooding in northwest parts of the state.

This drone video shows floodwaters in a residential area of Huntington, a city in both Cabell and Wayne counties. The source, Ace Dog Academy, said they shot it on Friday.

For all other counties in the state, a ‘state of preparedness’ was enacted.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Charleston said that while rain would persist, it would be a “lot lighter” than previous days. “As this system drives east, the rain will taper off from west to east throughout the day,” they said. Credit: Ace Dog Academy via Storyful