Flooding Impacts New York Roads as Storms Sweep Tri-State Area

Heavy flooding impacted roads and subways across New York as storms swept the Tri-State area on Monday, July 18.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash-flood warning for Manhattan, the Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle on Monday evening and urged residents to move to higher ground.

Footage from Twitter user @ElAltoManhattan shows the flooded intersection at Dyckman and Payson streets in Inwood. Other footage verified by Storyful shows water cascading into nearby Dyckman Street subway station.

Local media reported the floods caused travel disruptions across the city on Monday. New York transit authorities said some subway services were disrupted. Credit: @ElAltoManhattan via Storyful