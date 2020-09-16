Flooding From Hurricane Sally Submerges Lawn in Foley, Alabama

Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain and choppy seas to the Alabama shore on September 15, as the National Weather Service warned of “historic, life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast.”

Footage of the flood uploaded to Instagram shows a lawn submerged underwater in Foley, Alabama.

According to reports, the Category 1 storm was approaching the Alabama coast “at a crawl.” As of 8 pm CDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service wrote the hurricane could possibly strengthen, with the storm “a little stronger based on latest hurricane recon data.”

The National Weather Service additionally reported Hurricane Sally would move slowly toward the Gulf Coast, resulting in “prolonged impacts from damaging winds, storm surge, flooding rains, and isolated tornados.” Credit: @mendylaynemurphy via Storyful