Flooding Hits Halifax as Severe Weather Returns to Nova Scotia

Storyful

Floodwaters gushed through streets in parts of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, August 5, two weeks after severe storms swept the region.

On Saturday evening, the Halifax Regional Municipality said roads damaged by previous flooding could sustain further damage due to “higher-than-normal water levels” on Saturday and urged resident to use extra caution on roadways.

According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorms were forecast, with the potential to trigger flash flooding in Halifax and surrounding areas through the evening.

This footage was filmed by Erin Little, who said she filmed it in Halifax on Saturday. Credit: Erin Little via Storyful