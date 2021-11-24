Flooding Displaces Residents and Collapses Roadways in Antigonish County, Nova Scotia

Severe flooding displaced residents and damaged roadways in Antigonish County, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, November 23, local officials said.

Footage filmed by Antigonish resident Jamie Wood, who said it was taken before Malignant Cove on Highway 245, shows a flooded road followed by a second one that collapsed due to floodwaters.

A rainfall warning remained in effect for eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton into Wednesday, with heaviest precipitation potentially reaching over 150 millimeters (about 6 inches), according to the Canadian government. Credit: Jamie Wood via Storyful