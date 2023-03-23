Flooding dangers across Arizona
Flooding across the state have put residents in danger. Camp Verde was evacuated and an elderly couple is missing after crews found their vehicle in a wash.o
A trifecta of systems impacting Ontario and Quebec over the next week will kick off Wednesday, bringing a mix of spring and wintry conditions
After a sneak preview of mid-May weather on the weekend and through Wednesday, temperatures in B.C. are set to fall back to Earth, giving residents a false start to the season.
A giant coronal hole, spotted Monday, is releasing rapid solar winds expected to reach Earth on March 24, causing more vibrant aurora borealis.
A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.
One person was killed in the storm that brought widespread rain, gusts that knocked glass out of skyscrapers and left tens of thousands without power.
A spectrum of active weather in Ontario and Quebec continues into Thursday as morning commuters face icy roads in parts of each province.
Winter might be over, but the snow continues to pile up across Atlantic Canada, with the first in a series of storms set to arrive on Thursday
Multiple rounds of unsettled weather will take aim as spring kicks off in Ontario, with rain in the south and another healthy shot of snow in northern sections.
Tuesday is the first full day of spring, but that isn’t stopping parts of the country from California to the South from seeing wintry weather.
In parts of California's Central Valley, farmlands are being used to soak up storm water and replenish depleted groundwater.
Another storm is here and another is on the way in California, and the beginning of spring will be cooler than usual for much of the country. Updates.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported record-breaking rainfall totals over one inch in Southern California as an “unseasonably strong storm” traveled through the region on Tuesday, March 21.This footage, which Lucy Buttons said was captured in Camarillo, California, shows “monsoon-style” rain falling in the area.The NWS said five daily rainfall records were broken and that downtown Los Angeles saw 1.43 inches of rain, breaking a record set in 1893. Credit: Lucy Buttons via Storyful
UPDATED with latest: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita remained closed for a second day running today after high winds and rain prompted park officials to close park gates on Tuesday. While the winds have diminished, the region has seen over an inch of rain from the most recent storm and heavy thunderstorms are […]
A barge was filmed crashing into a bridge in Mission Bay, San Francisco, as a low pressure storm system brought a surge to the Bay Area on Tuesday, March 21.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning to the region, advising drivers to avoid low-lying areas.Video recorded by Bruna Piovesan shows three large barges near the 3rd Street Bridge.“I was walking my dog in the area when I heard a very loud, clunking noise and spotted firefighters. As I approached the bridge, I realized that 3 big platforms were dragged to the bridge and have been thrown against it due to the wind and tides.” Piovesan said.The NWS said the astronomical high tide was expected to peak early Wednesday morning. Credit: Bruna Piovesan via Storyful
A bridge in San Francisco was damaged after industrial barges broke loose in a storm and smashed into the structure on Tuesday, March 21.Footage released by San Francisco Fire Media Department shows the damaged 3rd Street Bridge. The department asked residents to avoid the area and said the bridge was closed.The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning as the storm brought strong winds to the Bay Area. Credit: SFFD PIO via Storyful
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for all three Prince Edward Island counties ahead of a weather system that could bring "potentially significant snow" to the Island. The snow is expected to start falling Thursday, with total snowfall amounts near 15 centimetres, according to the agency. "I do see most of the Island seeing between 10 to 20 centimetres, most of that falling Thursday evening and overnight into early Friday before tapering off to lighter and more scattered flurries,
The 6.5-magnitude quake was centred in a remote Afghan valley which is prone to seismic activity.