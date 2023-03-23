Flooding dangers across Arizona

Storyful

A barge was filmed crashing into a bridge in Mission Bay, San Francisco, as a low pressure storm system brought a surge to the Bay Area on Tuesday, March 21.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning to the region, advising drivers to avoid low-lying areas.Video recorded by Bruna Piovesan shows three large barges near the 3rd Street Bridge.“I was walking my dog in the area when I heard a very loud, clunking noise and spotted firefighters. As I approached the bridge, I realized that 3 big platforms were dragged to the bridge and have been thrown against it due to the wind and tides.” Piovesan said.The NWS said the astronomical high tide was expected to peak early Wednesday morning. Credit: Bruna Piovesan via Storyful