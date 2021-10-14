Flooding concerns plaque downtown Phoenix apartment building

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which played without star center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar. Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the team. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team against Chic