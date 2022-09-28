Flooding Affects Naples as Hurricane Ian Promises 'Life-Threatening' Storm Surge

Florida’s west coast braced for the impact of a powerful hurricane carrying sustained winds of 155 mph and gusts up to 200 mph on Wednesday, September 28.

Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm by Wednesday morning and was located approximately 50 miles west of Naples at noon.

The National Weather Service warned of the likelihood of “catastrophic” storm surge and flooding in some parts of southwest Florida.

Footage posted to Twitter shows flooding in Naples on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: @Chad71777859 via Storyful

