Flooded Roads in Rural Victoria Amid Severe Weather Warnings

Hundreds of homes across Victoria were without power on October 13 as heavy rain created flood conditions for regional townships.

This footage shows flooded roads near Bendigo. A severe weather warning was issued for heavy rainfall and destructive winds for areas including Bendigo.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service received more than 1,200 calls for assistance, local media reported. Credit: @Bendigodaz via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]