Flooded House Engulfed by Flames in Manville, New Jersey

A house partially submerged in floodwaters in Manville, New Jersey, was engulfed by flames on September 2.

This footage by Nicholas Kita shows thick smoke billowing from the house as the fire ravages the roof (08:41).

Local media reported that several homes and a banquet hall had “exploded” in Manville and that the “gas-led” fires were difficult for fire authorities to reach due to the severe flooding in the area.

The drone footage also captures the extensive flooding in the borough caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida as it moved across the northeast.

Dozens were reported dead in the region, including at least 25 in New Jersey. Credit: Nicholas Kita via Storyful