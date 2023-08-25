Flood watch in effect for all of northeastern Colorado Friday
There will be scattered storms and showers throughout the day on Friday. Flooding is possible with up to 3 inches of rain falling in many areas.
What the forecast shows.
A widespread soaking is on the way for the Maritimes over the next couple of days, adding more to a bucket filled many times over by a rainy summer
A deluge is en route to parts of Atlantic Canada, with some areas expecting to see another 30-50 mm of rainfall -- heightening the risk for more localized flooding
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Heavy rains across parts of the United States flooded an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars, covered the Las Vegas Strip with water and temporarily closed a busy airport terminal outside Detroit. Parts of the western United States have been deluged in recent weeks with rain from Tropical Storm Hilary, and much of the central U.S. was beaten down by deadly sweltering heat. In Hawaii and Washington, emergency crews battled catastrophic wildfires. Areas in
The chance for severe weather returns to the eastern Prairies, with the risk for rotating storms in parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba Thursday. A tornado or two can't be ruled out
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Franklin
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season, as meteorologists monitor a tropical storm that could pick up steam as it moves up the Atlantic coast. John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says the campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks. Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and impo
Uncertainty remains as forecasters watch the progression of Tropical Storm Franklin as it moves north. Parts of Atlantic Canada are on alert
Some parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will see severe thunderstorms with the risk of rotating storms throughout the day on Friday.
Dozens of power outages are reported across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this morning, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.Despite a Tornado warning put in place late Thursday night, brining high winds and reports of funnel clouds, Environment Canada says there is nothing confirmed as of yet about anything touching down across the region.Meteorologist Mitch Meredith says while it's possible a tornado touched down in the region, it's still too early to tell."We did warn for quite a w
A severe landslide in northern India has destroyed several buildings. It's the latest in a series of disasters to hit the Himalayan region, which have killed hundreds of people this month. India's national disaster response force is investigating the collapsed building site in the Kullu region, but there are thought to be no casualties.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least six tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph (145 kph) crossed from Ingham County into the western edge of adjacent Livingston County on Thursday night. Four other EF-1 tornad
Parts of Las Vegas, Nevada, flooded on Wednesday, August 23, as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area.Multiple people were reported to be swept away in floodwaters, and at least two of them were missing, local news reported, citing police.Monsoon rains were expected to affect the area again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.This footage by Mo Reese shows cars driving through pooled water in Las Vegas. Credit: Mo Reese via Storyful
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season, as meteorologists monitor a tropical storm that could pick up steam as it moves up the Atlantic coast. John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and important documents. (Aug. 24, 2023)
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada on Friday for parts of southern New Brunswick, including the Saint John and Moncton Areas, warning of heavy rain from tonight into overnight Saturday.The warning states that total rainfall for those areas will be between 40 to 60 millimetres of rain, with "potentially higher amounts in areas of heaviest rain." Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier on Friday for almost all of southern New Brunswick, warning of possib
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic fanned out across the Caribbean country on Thursday to evaluate the damage Tropical Storm Franklin inflicted on crops and homes after causing heavy flooding that killed at least two people and left one missing. More than 670 homes were affected by the storm, according to preliminary government figures, and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains. Crews evacuated more than 3,300 people to higher ground ahead of the
Here’s what the National Hurricane Center and Tampa Bay forecasters are saying.
Hurricane preparedness is serious business. Here’s how you can get ready to keep your family safe from this season’s brewing storms.
Flooding in Canada: Here's why you need specific insurance coverage
For the first time in longer than we can remember, forecasters in Fort Worth are talking about lows in 60s (!) and decent chances of rain. Here’s the latest as of Thursday.