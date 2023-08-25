Flood watch in effect for all of northeastern Colorado Friday

CBC

Dozens of power outages are reported across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this morning, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.Despite a Tornado warning put in place late Thursday night, brining high winds and reports of funnel clouds, Environment Canada says there is nothing confirmed as of yet about anything touching down across the region.Meteorologist Mitch Meredith says while it's possible a tornado touched down in the region, it's still too early to tell."We did warn for quite a w