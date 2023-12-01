Flood watch 6 PM Tonight through 6 AM Saturday

2-5" rain possible tonight into Saturday morning. Flood watch posted. There is also a risk for severe storms including strong winds in storms and an isolated tornado. This is a WDSU Weather Impact Day. Be aware of the risk for street flooding. Have a way to get warnings overnight while sleeping. Lows in the 60s. Rain and storms still in the morning. We'll get a break during the day. Hopefully it cooperates for the Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, the Tulane Game at Yulman Stadium and all the other outdoor events. Keep your rain gear handy. Rain and storm chances increase again late afternoon Saturday into Saturday night. A weak cold front moves through early Sunday. The weather improves. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 Sunday. Cooler weather into next week with mostly sunny skies.