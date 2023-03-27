Flood Warning in effect this week as SRP releases water

CBC

Rebecca Basset was walking her dogs along a popular gravel trail in Saskatoon when she came across a coyote. The Saskatoon woman said there are often distant sightings of the animals in the Crocus Prairie area, near the Northeast Swale, around dawn and dusk. But this one was different. "The coyote had come out of the bushes and approached the gravel trail," said Basset, who spotted the coyote on March 17. The animal approached "boldly, but not aggressively — not with a threat, but almost a sense