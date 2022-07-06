'Floating by My House': Local Gives Update From Kayak Amid NSW Flooding

A Wollombi resident delivered an update on the floods plaguing New South Wales on July 6 while “floating by [her] house” in a kayak.

“I’m in my kayak and there’s still plenty of water but it’s going down rather quickly,” Fiona Young explains in her video, before turning the camera to show her house swamped by deep water.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning on July 6, saying the water levels in the Wollombi area were the highest recorded since 1952. Credit: Fiona Young via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Hiya, a little update for you. I'm in my kayak, and there's still plenty of water, but it's going down very quickly, which is awesome. I'm just floating by my house. You can see the water level there, on this side. So it got nice and high. Yeah, that's about it. I'll keep you posted. Love ya.

