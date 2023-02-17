Flights Delayed at Quebec City Airport as Snowstorm Wallops Province

Flights were delayed at Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport as a snowfall warning and blowing snow advisory were in place for parts of the Canadian province on Friday, February 17.

Footage by traveler Wilfried Mulder shows the runway coated in snow in the early hours of February 17.

According to CBC, icy and snowy conditions “caused school closures, car accidents and delays in many parts of Quebec.” Credit: Wilfried Mulder via Storyful