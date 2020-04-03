Flights Carrying 50 Ventilators Donated by Germany Arrive in Spain

Germany has donated 50 ventilators to Spain to combat COVID-19, with two flights carrying the ventilators arriving at Torrejon Air Base, just outside Madrid, early on Friday, April 3.

Spain has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the virus claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting over 110,000 people.

The two planes took off from the German port city of Hamburg. The Spanish health minister, Salvador Illa Roca, thanked Germany for its assistance in a tweet. Credit: Ministerio de Sanidad via Storyful