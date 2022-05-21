Flights Canceled at Geneva Airport after Fire at Nearby Construction Site

Flights to and from Geneva Airport were canceled on May 20 after a fire broke out at the construction site for a center for asylum-seekers in the Swiss capital.

Footage taken by Benyamin Heydari shows a fireball and enormous plume of black smoke that billowed near the airport. The fire took place at a site where a center for asylum seekers is under construction.

Flights were canceled and others diverted to other airports, the Geneva Airport said.

There were no reported casualties. Credit: Benyamin Heydari via Storyful