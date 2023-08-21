Flights Canceled Amid Flood Damage Near Palm Springs Airport

Flights were canceled at Palm Springs International Airport in California on Sunday, August 20, as heavy rain from Storm Hilary caused a local emergency to be declared.

Footage recorded by @SweetestDevotee shows damage to the airport sign amid road flooding on North Gene Autry Trail.

Palm Springs City Government declared a local emergency on Sunday and closed several roads, including Gene Autry Trail.

The airport said “numerous” flights were canceled on Sunday, though some were still operating.

Storm Hilary was due to affect southern California and Nevada on Monday. Credit: @SweetestDevotee via Storyful

