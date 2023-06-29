Flight for one: Man has plane to himself after delays

STORY: "I am the only person on the plane and they have an entire flight crew. They do not want to do this flight."

Phil Stringer had the entire plane to himself on his American Airlines flight to Charlotte

All other passengers had bailed after storms caused an 18-hour delay

His TikTok video has now hit the 50 million mark and counting

[Phil Stringer, Passenger]

''When I get to the gate. No one was there except for the gate agent. And I looked at her, I was like: 'Did you guys already board? Are you waiting on me?' And she was like: 'No, honey,' she said: 'You're the only passenger left in this airport.'''

"They immediately just started joking with me like: 'Bro, come on, you couldn't have waited until tomorrow. No snacks for you. You're going to have to sit in the back in a middle seat, you know.

"And the whole thing was like: 'This is not a great situation.' I didn't want to wait 18 hours for my flight. I know they didn't want to be dragged from their hotel to the airport. But look, you can either have a negative attitude and make it worse, or you can force yourself to have a positive attitude and just have fun.''