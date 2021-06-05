Flight Diverted to Albuquerque After 'Unruly' Passenger is Restrained

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was restrained following ‘unruly’ behaviour on June 4, which resulted in the plane being diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Footage, filmed by Rebecca Chin, shows a man being held down with plastic zip ties by a flight attendant and other passengers. He is then carried to the back of the plane.

Local media reported the man allegedly attempted to breach the cockpit.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement to Storyful that read, “Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville, who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque."

The airline added that the “aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque said it was responding to reports of the diverted flight and that there was “no threat to the public at this time”. Credit: Rebecca Chin via Storyful