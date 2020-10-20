Flight Carrying First UAE Delegation to Israel Departs Abu Dhabi

A United Arab Emirates delegation took off to Israel on their first official visit on October 20 after a peace deal between the two countries was signed in August.

The UAE’s cabinet ratified the deal a day ahead of the visit, which was also when the first commercial passenger flight flew from the UAE to Israel.

In footage here from Avi Berkowitz, a White House special representative, the pilot greets passengers aboard Etihad Airways flight EY 8014, from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.

The countries were expected to sign agreements that include a mutual visa waiver. Credit: Avi Berkowitz via Storyful