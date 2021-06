CBC

Canada lost its fourth consecutive women's volleyball match and second in a row by sweep, falling 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to last-place Thailand on Saturday in Rimini, Italy. Thailand dominated the one-hour 40-minute Volleyball Nations League match from the outset on the way to its second victory in 14 matches while Canada, which saw its record drop to 3-11, continues to be plagued by poor service reception and struggles at the service line. Malika Kanthong and Pleumjit topped Thailand with 16 and 1