How to make a flavorful ham & cheese omelet

Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make Ham and Cheese Omelet. Below is the recipe. Enjoy! Ingredients • 2 large eggs • 3 Tablespoons olive oil, divided • 4 ounces diced ham • 1 cup shredded hash browns • ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese Method 1. In a large skillet, heat 2/3 of the olive oil on medium high heat 2. Add hash browns to the pan when the oil is hot, place in one layer, not a mound, leave alone and let cook, about 5 or 6 minutes on each side. 3. In a separate pan, add the remaining olive oil and place on medium high heat to get hot. 4. Using a spatula, flip the hash browns over to cook the other side. 5. In a large bowl, crack and whip the 2 large eggs and pour into the hot oiled pan 6. Using a rubber spatula, move around the pan and bring the outside edge of the omelet into the middle, forcing the runny eggs underneath the cooking eggs. 7. Once most of the runny egg has set, make sure the eggs will move around in the pan, the flip the omelet over, and turn off heat. Add the omelet ingredients and slide the omelet out onto a plate using the pan to fold the egg over on the ingredients. 8. Add the hash browns and toast.