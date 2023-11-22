Flat Rock terminates sgt. who arrived to crime scene intoxicated, vomiting
A Flat Rock police sergeant who arrived to a crime scene smelling of alcohol and vomiting was terminated earlier this month, a source confirms.
Hong Guo, a former mayoral candidate in Richmond, B.C., has been barred from practising law in the province after a Law Society of B.C. panel found her ungovernable, saying she is incapable of rehabilitating her professional conduct.Guo was previously subject to a one-year suspension, starting on March 8, after being found guilty of professional misconduct that wound up facilitating her bookkeeper's theft of $7.5 million in clients' funds.The panel had previously found that Guo failed to supervi
A boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Brampton food delivery driver, who police say was lured to an area and attacked in Mississauga back in July.Peel police previously said 24-year-old pizza delivery driver Gurvinder Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road on July 9. When he arrived at the address he was confronted by multiple people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place.Police have
Hadasa Bozakkaravani, 48, was charged with four hate crimes
Suspect Timothy Burke was going to be evicted by Karen Koep and her husband Davido before their disappearance, her sister tells Katie Hawkinson
Taylor James Johnatakis reportedly argued that he is a "sovereign citizen" and not bound by U.S. law.
In one instance she forced some to eat Carolina Reaper hot peppers before burning them with a heated knife.
A New York attorney grievance committee on Tuesday dismissed a complaint filed by adult film performer Stormy Daniels alleging one of former President Trump’s lawyers in his hush money case has a conflict of interest. Daniels, who in 2016 was paid the money at the center of Trump’s criminal case, filed the complaint earlier this…
She said she hoped her words would ‘haunt’ the murderers ‘forever’ as they stood in the dock.
Waheed Ali, 28, was jailed for more than eight years for the attack in a store in Lincoln.
A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office said the closure will be in place until further notice and federal authorities are currently investigating the situation.
Vince Ricci shot at would-be robbers outside his house. Then his concealed-carry permit was suspended. Critics of California gun laws were quick to rally.
Jose Landaeta was convicted Monday of killing Karina Castro, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter
Only surviving son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was interviewed by investigators for the first time on 10 June 2021 – three days after Maggie and Paul were gunned down on the family’s sprawling Moselle hunting estate
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it is investigating a “racially motivated” murder that occurred on Sunday at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, where an inmate allegedly beat his cellmate to death “because of the color of his skin.” Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said in a press release Monday that inmate Jaquez Jackson “brutally beat his cell mate with his bare hands, viciously punching, kicking and slamming his head on the toilet, murdering him simply because of the color of his skin.” “During the investigation, Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times to investigators that he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” Allen said.
Ashley Dale's parents have described the agony of her murder and how she died alone in a "cold wet backyard" - with her father saying "history repeated itself" after his son was also shot dead. Ms Dale's boyfriend, a drug dealer in a feud with a rival gang, was the target but he wasn't at the house when James Witham forced his way in. Ms Dale was standing by the back door and was hit in the abdomen as he sprayed 10 bullets from a sub-machine gun.
Kim Taylor, the wife of an Iowa county supervisor, was found guilty of 52 counts of voter fraud Tuesday, concluding a months-long case into her interference in the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors said Taylor attempted to “generate votes” in the 2020 primary and general elections in Iowa in order to help her husband, Woodbury County…
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a rare appearance in the courtroom to argue for the revocation of the bond of Harrison Floyd, who was a leader in the organi
Prosecutors allege Trump has been intimidating possible witnesses ahead of the upcoming March criminal trial.
DENVER (AP) — A man was captured Tuesday after 25 hours on the run after police say he fatally shot three people and critically wounded a fourth in his latest property dispute with neighbors in rural Colorado, authorities said. The suspect, Hanme K. Clark, 45, was arrested by New Mexico State police near Albuquerque, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado announced Tuesday afternoon. Officers found a weapon in the pickup truck, but it's not clear if it was the weapon used in the slayings