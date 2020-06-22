Flashbangs and Pepper Rounds Used on Crowd of Protesters at Compton Rally

Flashbangs were used on protesters in Compton, California, on June 21 during a rally in honor of 18-year-old Andres Guardado who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy on June 18.

One man was arrested when deputies moved in to clear protesters from the site.

Earlier, a procession featuring Aztec dancers led the crowd to Compton City Hall from a makeshift memorial where Guardado had been shot. Credit: Christian Monterrosa via Storyful