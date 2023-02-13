The Flash, trailer
The Flash, trailer. Source: DC
"I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead," Aniston said of turning 54 on Saturday
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8
Brooke Shields’ teenage daughter Rowan rocked one of her mom’s most iconic red carpet looks to prom, an iconic red gown she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes.
Netflix releases tons of good rom-coms each year, but they also put out a few bombs. Here's what I thought of the three worst-rated ones.
OnlyFans wants to be more than a platform for adult content, and offers thousands of videos on a host of topics on its OFTV streaming site.
A new era for DC superheroes begins.
From ‘Rise of Skywalker’ to ‘Spider-Man 3’, there are plenty of films that might have been saved with a single change. Louis Chilton picks 13 of them
The ceremony was held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (11 February)
A superhero-level spy in one of the biggest film franchises in the world, with a superstar lead actor fighting on top of trains, jumping out of planes and saving the world. You'd be excused for thinking that was a description of Mission: Impossible. But instead, explained film critic Emaan Khan, Tom Cruise isn't a match to this star. "He's bigger," film critic Emaan Khan said of Shah Rukh Khan, star of the new Bollywood hit Pathaan. "Tom Cruise can't do these dances." And whether or not you've h
From Robert Pattinson to Kristen Stewart to Taylor Lautner, here's what the stars of "Twilight" look like now and what they've been up to.
The unexpected death of 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver is one of the latest targets of the conservative anti-vaccination "Died Suddenly" Twitter page.
JAY-Z made the Super Bowl a family outing, stepping out with daughter Blue Ivy to cheer on Rihanna in her halftime performance
Actress Dakota Johnson grabbed everyone's attention when she wore a form-fitting white dress to a red carpet premiere. See the Marvel star's photos and read what fans said about it.
Fox quotes a Beyoncé lyric in a new post that has fans speculating about her romance.
A source says Prince Harry finds it a bit "embarrassing" that his virginity story is still making headlines and can't wait for the hype to die down.
Boss's wife Allison Holker Boss, their children and more loved ones including Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady and Loni Love gathered together to reflect on the beloved dancer's legacy
Zendaya, who is 5 foot 10, is 2 inches taller than Tom Holland. She said she's never thought of height differences "as a thing."
Clues from known North Korean social-media propaganda accounts indicate that these YouTubers are all linked to the same organization in Pyongyang.
Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. After the global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good. “This year’s ads took a very light touch and focused on being fun and making the viewer feel good,” said Charles Taylor, marketing professor at Villanova University.
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters did an acoustic show at Crescent Ballroom on Super Bowl weekend. Here's the set list.