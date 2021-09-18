Flash Floods Swamp Roads in Western Alabama

Heavy rain inundated parts of Alabama on Saturday, September 18, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the risk for widespread flooding across the region.

Carolyn McFarland said she recorded this video as she rode along 15th St in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the greater Birmingham area until 2:45 on Saturday. The NWS warned of rainfall rates as high as two to three inches. Credit: Carolyn McFarland via Storyful