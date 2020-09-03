Flash Flooding Overtakes Road in East Texas

Flash flooding hit the east Texas city of Longview on September 3, submerging several roadways in the area, officials said.

Video shared by the City of Longview’s government Facebook page shows several inches of rainwater pooling in the road as police cars form roadblocks.

Local news reported the Longview police and fire departments closed down several roadways and were conducting “high-water rescues.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Longview and the greater Gregg County area. Credit: City of Longview, Texas via Storyful