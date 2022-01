Flash flooding struck Melbourne on Friday, January 28, as the Victoria Bureau of Meteorology warned of damaging winds and large hailstones across the state.

The city was hit in the afternoon by what local news described as “wild weather,” with water pooling in the streets amid the downpour.

This video showing a flooded road in the Oakleigh suburb of Melbourne was recorded by Greg D’Silva. Credit: Greg D’Silva via Storyful