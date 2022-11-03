Flash Flooding Forces Evacuations in Parts of New South Wales

Flash flooding led to evacuations in parts of New South Wales on Tuesday, November 1, after river levels reached the highest in a decade, according to reports.

Water levels in the Belubula River hit 4.94 metres, exceeding the floods of 2010, media reported.

More than 700 residents in North Wagga Wagga were ordered to evacuate ahead of major flooding expected on November 3, local media reported.

In nearby Cowra, spills from Wyangala Dam combined with inflows from the Boorowa River, caused flooding along the Lachlan River, just below the major flood level, the New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology said.

Footage by Christoper Tan shows the Belubula River in the Canowindra overflowing into nearby fields. Credit: Christopher Tan via Storyful