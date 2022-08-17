Flash Flooding Disrupts Travel in London

Vehicles navigated flooded roads in London on Wednesday, August 17, as the Met Office issued an amber warning for thunderstorm activity in the region.

The Met Office warned of the possibility of flooding in houses and businesses, road closures, and power cuts.

Andrew McDougall shared this footage he said was taken on Farringdon Road in Clerkenwell on Wednesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to be aware of the risks of flash flooding across the capital.

Thunderstorms were expected to continue into the evening across southern England, the Met Office said. Credit: Andrew MacDougall via Storyful